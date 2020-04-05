Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 455 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IONS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

In related news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $677,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,882 shares of company stock worth $1,613,917 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average is $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 157.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

