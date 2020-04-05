Norges Bank Makes New Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Norges Bank bought a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 723,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,464,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.95% of IDEX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,696,000 after purchasing an additional 581,822 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,864,000 after purchasing an additional 214,848 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 315,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,336,000 after purchasing an additional 194,921 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,142,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,581,000 after purchasing an additional 170,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $138.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $178.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.20.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.82.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.