Norges Bank Makes New Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Norges Bank bought a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 723,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,464,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.95% of IDEX at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,696,000 after purchasing an additional 581,822 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,864,000 after purchasing an additional 214,848 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 315,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,336,000 after purchasing an additional 194,921 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,142,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,581,000 after purchasing an additional 170,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IDEX stock opened at $138.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $178.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.20.
IEX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.82.
IDEX Profile
IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
