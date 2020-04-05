Mason Street Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,803,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,590,000 after buying an additional 30,017 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $26.69 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $45.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

