Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,031,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,840,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.71% of Dover at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,883,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,658,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,316,000 after purchasing an additional 94,641 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,123,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,537,000 after purchasing an additional 260,736 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,103,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,158,000 after purchasing an additional 86,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

NYSE DOV opened at $77.36 on Friday. Dover Corp has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $120.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

In other news, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.00 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.60 per share, with a total value of $110,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,129.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dover from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.44.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.