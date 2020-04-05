10,859 Shares in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Avaya by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avaya by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avaya by 7,424.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the period.

In other news, CAO Shefali A. Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Avaya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.46). Avaya had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. Research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Avaya Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

