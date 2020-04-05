2,125 Shares in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,939,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,160,000 after purchasing an additional 307,999 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Lazard by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 451,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 292,977 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter worth $9,071,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,711,000 after purchasing an additional 189,400 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Lazard by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 338,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after acquiring an additional 155,400 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAZ stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.84. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average is $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Lazard had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 53.88%. The business had revenue of $721.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAZ. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 50,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 421,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,993,761.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

