Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Stake in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Puxin by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 42,713 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Puxin by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 203,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Puxin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Puxin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Puxin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Puxin alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Puxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NEW opened at $3.75 on Friday. Puxin Limited has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

About Puxin

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW).

Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.