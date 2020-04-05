Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 1,961.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

WF has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE:WF opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77. Woori Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

