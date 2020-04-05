Marshall Wace LLP Sells 95,074 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,074 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

TAP opened at $41.01 on Friday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $64.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.51.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.