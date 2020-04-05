Man Group plc Boosts Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 451.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,528 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 84,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 52,621 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 265.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 37,703 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 85,226 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Gray Television by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Gray Television by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,711,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,685,000 after acquiring an additional 79,642 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.26. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.78 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.