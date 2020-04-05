Man Group plc Increases Stock Position in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Man Group plc boosted its position in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,652 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.10% of Frontdoor worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $30.50 on Friday. Frontdoor Inc has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $53.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average of $45.17.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.16 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.76%. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,661 shares in the company, valued at $301,229.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

