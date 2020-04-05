Man Group plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,123 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.23% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at about $565,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 23,381 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.72.

Shares of PTEN opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.91. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $361.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.38.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -16.16%.

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,236.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,620.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

