Man Group plc Takes Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 142,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.20% of Terex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Terex by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Terex by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 359,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after buying an additional 34,907 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 476.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Terex by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 19,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty acquired 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $50,712.48. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,462,571.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 53,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,318 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEX. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised Terex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Shares of TEX opened at $12.91 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $34.67. The company has a market capitalization of $912.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.77%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.