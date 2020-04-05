Man Group plc Grows Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Man Group plc raised its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,500 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Kinross Gold worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KGC. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KGC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.27.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.35. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

