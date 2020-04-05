Man Group plc Has $4.65 Million Stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,047 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.41% of Signet Jewelers worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CFO Joan M. Hilson bought 7,500 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,565.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman bought 35,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $232,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,075.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 54,735 shares of company stock valued at $363,440. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SIG opened at $6.19 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $322.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $15.17.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

