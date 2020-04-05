Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BURL. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,471,000 after purchasing an additional 685,244 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,177.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 552,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,936,000 after purchasing an additional 509,034 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 291.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,774,000 after purchasing an additional 358,395 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4,352.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 158,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 154,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 175,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 137,129 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.05.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,798,753.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $140.56 on Friday. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.99.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

