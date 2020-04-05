Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 222,585 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGEN opened at $116.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.46 and its 200-day moving average is $106.08. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $124.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,263,175.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,527,157. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.76.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

