Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) to report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pulmatrix’s earnings. Pulmatrix reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pulmatrix.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PULM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

PULM stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmatrix stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) by 284.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Pulmatrix worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

