Man Group plc Increases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 209.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,505 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 932,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,429,000 after purchasing an additional 84,040 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from to in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $127.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $121.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

PPG opened at $80.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.33 and a 200 day moving average of $119.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

