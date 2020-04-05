Man Group plc Increases Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Man Group plc lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 124.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,927 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.55% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of VNDA opened at $10.27 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.43.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.86% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

