Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 2,520 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $17,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALXN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $89.77 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $141.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALXN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.14.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

