Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 2,520 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $17,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALXN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $89.77 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $141.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALXN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.14.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.
