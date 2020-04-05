Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 184,546 Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,546 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Stitch Fix worth $18,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.69.

In other news, Director J William Gurley acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,624,219.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,920. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.21. Stitch Fix Inc has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 3.02.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $451.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

