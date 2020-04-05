Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 253,000 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 1,709.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $18,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 83.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 51,398 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth $751,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 220,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,256,000 after buying an additional 24,961 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth $625,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Buckingham Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.49.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

