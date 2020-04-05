Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,426 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $18,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,298,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,339,000 after buying an additional 922,840 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,383,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 624.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after buying an additional 479,668 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 940,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,515,000 after buying an additional 365,941 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 536.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 290,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,841,000 after buying an additional 245,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $80.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.33 and a 200-day moving average of $119.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $121.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $127.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

