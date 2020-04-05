Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of ITT by 1,851.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

ITT opened at $44.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.11. ITT Inc has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ITT from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

