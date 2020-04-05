Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $731,000 Stock Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in Docusign by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,060,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Docusign by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,019,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,776,000 after purchasing an additional 263,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Docusign by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 129,735 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Docusign by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,741,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Docusign by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,425,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,610,000 after purchasing an additional 795,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $98.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.88 and its 200-day moving average is $73.75.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. BidaskClub lowered Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

In related news, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $701,053.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,974,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $150,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 479,852 shares in the company, valued at $36,022,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,191,299 shares of company stock worth $169,776,198. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

