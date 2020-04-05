Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $10.77 Million Stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,286,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $10,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 174,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 113,232 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $13.33.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director Stephen George Dilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

