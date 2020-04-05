Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $777,000 Position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,631 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,687,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after buying an additional 32,026 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 144,538 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 541,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 66,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 191,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 70,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 127,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVAL stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $8.92.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVAL. ValuEngine lowered GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

