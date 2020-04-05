Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 26,805 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 247.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,805 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of VLY stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VLY shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Jennifer W. Steans acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald H. Janis acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,860.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,365.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.