Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,821 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

DNKN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day moving average is $72.95. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.