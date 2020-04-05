Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATR opened at $94.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.83. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,216,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.43.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

