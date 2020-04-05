Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,167 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LM. UBS Group AG increased its position in Legg Mason by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 259,087 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Legg Mason by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 618,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,223,000 after acquiring an additional 230,915 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Legg Mason by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 818,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,390,000 after acquiring an additional 178,385 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Legg Mason by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 290,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 172,372 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Legg Mason by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 349,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 138,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

LM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

LM stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. Legg Mason Inc has a 1 year low of $28.71 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. Legg Mason’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other Legg Mason news, EVP Terence Johnson sold 178,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $8,699,257.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,190.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Legg Mason, Inc. acquired 49,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $499,999.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.