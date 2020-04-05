Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Stake Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1,338.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,169 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $20,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $7,181,311,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $381,924,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,296,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,020,000 after purchasing an additional 656,106 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 17,500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,463,350,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,120,911,000 after purchasing an additional 620,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX opened at $81.42 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.80.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.53.

In other news, SVP Sean Martin bought 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

