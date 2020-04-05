Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,791 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of Fabrinet worth $10,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 770,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,938,000 after buying an additional 48,402 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 744,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after buying an additional 29,610 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,419,000 after buying an additional 51,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,846,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 147,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after buying an additional 45,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $143,731.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,800.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,352.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,243 shares of company stock worth $572,471 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

FN opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.81.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.21 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

