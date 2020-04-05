Jane Street Group LLC Invests $426,000 in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 32,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 35,874 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 109,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 46,740 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 16,616 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Shares of GMRE opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. Global Medical REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $20.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GMRE shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.