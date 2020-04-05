Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,169 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $69,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,533.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $388,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $128.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $257.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.55.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($3.70). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,094.28% and a negative return on equity of 766.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

RETA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price (up previously from $314.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price (up previously from $308.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.13.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

