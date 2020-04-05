Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 12,294 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,294 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.32. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Willey bought 14,100 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $139,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan bought 39,507 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $224,399.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 79,707 shares of company stock worth $550,928 and sold 2,956 shares worth $60,677. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PMT. ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

