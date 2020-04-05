Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 68,924 New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Media Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of New Media Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of New Media Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Media Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of New Media Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEWM opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40. New Media Investment Group Inc has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $14.11.

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

