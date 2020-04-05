Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $21,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MYL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mylan by 16.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 75,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,959,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,143,000 after buying an additional 547,356 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 432,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 125.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 180,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Mylan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.89.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL opened at $13.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62. Mylan NV has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

