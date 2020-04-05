Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,447,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,030 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.65% of Ally Financial worth $74,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,946,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,730,000 after buying an additional 331,898 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,452,000 after buying an additional 383,546 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,130,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,800,000 after buying an additional 254,135 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,714,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,063,000 after buying an additional 679,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,640,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs acquired 10,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,021. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

