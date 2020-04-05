Robert E. Landry Sells 105 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.88, for a total value of $52,067.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,442,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

REGN stock opened at $493.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $448.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.48. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $518.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,183,000 after buying an additional 57,027 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cfra lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.92.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

