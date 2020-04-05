Daniel Kerzner Sells 1,745 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) insider Daniel Kerzner sold 1,745 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $64,774.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,174.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average is $44.65. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 194.90% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.