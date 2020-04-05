Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Stake Decreased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,899 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $22,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $281,351.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,104 shares of company stock worth $19,599,029. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.64.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.