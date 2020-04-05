Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avangrid by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in Avangrid by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Avangrid by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

AGR opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14. Avangrid Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avangrid Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGR. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.