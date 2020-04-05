John F. Crowley Sells 9,755 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 9,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $88,575.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,254,455.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FOLD opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $14.61.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.01 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOLD shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

