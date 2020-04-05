Thomas D. Schwenger Sells 664 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.56, for a total value of $98,643.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,268.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $150.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.04. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

