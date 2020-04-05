Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 69,152 Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,163,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,152 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $70,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 826.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,433,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.05. Nomad Foods Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.95 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

