Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,137 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.11% of Proofpoint worth $71,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFPT. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 1,581.5% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 29,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 27,439 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth about $296,000. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its position in Proofpoint by 13.6% during the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 336,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,401,000 after buying an additional 40,192 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Proofpoint by 6.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,069,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Proofpoint by 9.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFPT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. First Analysis upgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.96, for a total value of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,378.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $3,127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,863,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,272,000 in the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFPT stock opened at $97.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Proofpoint Inc has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.01 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.30.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.