HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,924,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.19% of HD Supply worth $77,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

HDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 95,957 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,471,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought 409,506 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,949 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

HDS opened at $25.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

