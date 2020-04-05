Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 3,520 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $423,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,294,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 19,700 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.40, for a total value of $3,435,680.00.
  • On Friday, February 14th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 300 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $52,245.00.
  • On Monday, February 3rd, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.54, for a total value of $3,210,800.00.
  • On Thursday, January 9th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,000,800.00.

Mongodb stock opened at $120.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.58. Mongodb Inc has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $184.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 66.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Mongodb from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus began coverage on Mongodb in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Mongodb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at $3,060,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

